Turkiye quake revives debate over nuclear plant being built

Associated Press
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Rubble remains: Piles of concrete from destroyed buildings seen next to withstanding buildings | Image source: Reuters

A devastating earthquake that toppled buildings across parts of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria has revived a longstanding debate locally and in neighbouring Cyprus about a large nuclear power station being built on Turkiye's southern Mediterranean coastline.

The plant's site in Akkuyu, located some 210 miles (338 kilometres) and 245 miles (394 kilometres) to the west of the February 6 tremors' epicentres, is being designed to endure powerful tremors and did not sustain any damage or experience powerful ground shaking from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks.

But the size of the quake -- the deadliest in Turkiye's modern history -- sharpened existing concerns about the facility being built on the edge of a major fault line.

Rosatom, Russia's state-owned company in charge of the project, says the power station is designed to "withstand extreme external influences" from a magnitude 9 earthquake.