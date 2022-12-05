'Tridemic' overwhelms Canada's healthcare system: All you need to know

The Canadian healthcare system is struggling in the face of a “tridemic”— a triple threat of COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) after a rise in number of patients infected with these respiratory viruses across the country.
The situation has led hospitals across the country to arrange for appropriate measures to handle the extra load, Canada’s Global News said. The "tridemic" is the combination of three flu, Covid-19 and RSV viruses, the report said.
According to the report, respiratory illness cases were on the up this year amid caution from the World Health Organization (WHO).
The neighbouring US, too, is seeking a spike in these cases, particularly among children.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
Also Read: COVID confusion in China as authorities row back curbs
What's happening in Canada?
-The Canadian Red Cross is coming to help Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) after the surge in respiratory illness cases.
-The organisation will be providing small teams to support the CHEO hospital staff, according to Leianne Musselma, Red Cross spokesperson. There is no date to the agreement which will allow the CHEO staff to focus on the clinical tasks, Global News reported.
-CHEO opened a second intensive care unit in November to treat what it called an ''unprecedented number of critically ill babies and children''.
-In Calgary, Alberta Health Services said that it is discharging all children from the Rotary Flames House that helps dying children and their families and is pausing new admissions due to a surge in children with the trident.
-Trident is a term used by health experts and called it a threat of flu, RSV, and COVID-19, according to the American-based website and provider of health information, Healthliner.
-Children's hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton have been at or above 100 percent capacity since last week. Some routine surgeries and appointments at a children's hospital in St John's, Newfoundland are being cancelled next due to the surge in illnesses and admissions, Global News said.