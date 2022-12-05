 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Tridemic' overwhelms Canada's healthcare system: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Children are particularly at a higher risk of the so-called tridemic, a triple threat of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV

Representative image

The Canadian healthcare system is struggling in the face of a “tridemic”— a triple threat of COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) after a rise in number of patients infected with these respiratory viruses across the country.

The situation has led hospitals across the country to arrange for appropriate measures to handle the extra load, Canada’s Global News said. The "tridemic" is the combination of three flu, Covid-19 and RSV viruses, the report said.

According to the report, respiratory illness cases were on the up this year amid caution from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The neighbouring US, too, is seeking a spike in these cases, particularly among children.

What's happening in Canada?