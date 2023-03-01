 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

These billionaire owners of luxury hotels plan to start cruise ship operators

Bloomberg
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

The push by Marriott International Inc., the world’s biggest hotel group and Ritz-Carlton owner, into luxury cruising is part of a new wave of high-end operators targeting the wealthy.

Manfredi Lefebvre

There was no Broadway show, mini golf or video arcades on board the Ritz-Carlton yacht which set sail from Barcelona in October on its maiden voyage. Guests were instead entertained by jazz musicians, an on-board art collection, and a shop stocked with $30,000 Birkin handbags.

Welcome to cruising for the rich.

The push by Marriott International Inc., the world’s biggest hotel group and Ritz-Carlton owner, into luxury cruising is part of a new wave of high-end operators targeting the wealthy. As existing operators battle to pay down debts incurred during Covid and room occupancy remains below pre-pandemic levels, new entrants are seeking to take a slice of the premium market.

Aman Resorts, owned by real estate developer Vladislav Doronin, is due to launch in 2025 in a venture with Cruise Saudi, a new operator owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Four Seasons, whose billionaire owners Bill Gates and Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal have their own yachts, is also planning to debut its offering.