Tech contagion spreads to US media, Vox latest to cuts jobs after CNN, Washington Post

Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

Vox will be firing 7 percent, or around 130, of its 1,900 employees. This comes weeks after CNN said it will be letting go hundreds of its staffers and The Washington Post, too, announced job cuts

Buzzfeed, NBC News and MSNBC are some of the US media firms that have announced layoffs (Representative image/Shutterstock)

The layoff tremors are spreading in the United States where technology companies have been on a firing spree. Media firms, too, have joined their tech counterparts, with Vox latest to announce job cuts.

The company, which is the publisher of news portals such as Vox and The Verge, along with the New York Magazine, will let go 130 employees, a memo shared by chief executive Jim Bankoff said.

The announcement comes days after big names such as CNN, The Washington Post, NBC, MSNBC News and Buzzfeed said they would slash their staff strength.

Bankoff, in the memo sent to Vox staffers on January 20, said "7 percent" of the current workforce would be laid off. This amounts to an estimated 130 out of the 1,900 staffers, US media reported.

It is the economy, stupid