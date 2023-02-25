 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tank wreck, protests mark Ukraine war anniversary in Europe

Feb 25, 2023 / 12:09 AM IST

On the first anniversary of the war, leaders across Europe joined in ceremonies underlining unwavering support for Ukraine and commemorating victims of the conflict.

Members of the public attend a gathering in support of Ukraine on the Place de la Republique in Paris, on February 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)

Activists on Friday parked a bombed-out Russian tank in front of Russia's embassy in Berlin, while thousands of protesters across Europe marched against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Crowds fell silent for a minute at Tallinn's Freedom Square where EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gathered for a ceremony for the fallen.

In London, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak observed a minute's pause in front of Downing Street, before the Ukrainian anthem was sung by two singers dressed in traditional Ukrainian vyshyvanka shirts.