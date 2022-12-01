 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suspicious package found at US Embassy in Spain amid probe

Dec 01, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

Spanish officials say a suspicious package has been discovered at the US Embassy in Madrid and placed under police control.

The finding on Thursday came as police reported a wave of explosive packages being sent in Spain's capital, including one that ignited at the Ukrainian Embassy.

Police say other explosive devices concealed in postal packages were sent over the past two days to Spain's Defence Ministry, a European Union satellite centre in Spain and an arms factory that makes grenades sent to Ukraine.

