Sri Lanka has removed a lot of fuel subsidies to survive economic crisis: Power Minister

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 06, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

The country has introduced system to ensure the power ministry stays connected with the finance ministry and the central bank to discuss and get an estimate on what to set aside for energy imports, Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Sri Lankan Minister for Power and Energy Wijesekera’s words come in at a time when the country has been undergoing a tough economic crisis since April 2019. (Image: ANI)

The Sri Lankan government has done away with a lot of fuel and energy subsidies in order to survive the ongoing economic crisis, the country’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said on February 6 at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, his Indian counterpart Hardeep Singh Puri added that ‘subsidy has to be used when it has to be used’.

“I won’t go to the extent of saying that the Government of India has done away with subsidies, that’s too strong a statement because that comes in somewhere…. What we have demonstrated, however, is subsidy has to be used when it has to be used,” said Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, while speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Price and supply volatility’ at the same event.

