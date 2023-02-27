 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpaceX crew launch to ISS postponed

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

The SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission was scheduled to depart the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:45 am (0645 GMT), carrying two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and the second Emirati to voyage to space.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch to the International Space Station was postponed on Monday, with officials citing problems with ground systems.

But just two minutes before lift-off, the launch was called off, or "scrubbed".

"Today's #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems," NASA posted on Twitter.