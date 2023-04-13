 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Slowing US inflation shifts investor focus to earnings season

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST

The Labor Department data showed headline inflation rising 5% on a year-over-year basis in March, against economists' estimates of a 5.2% rise.

The core measure, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed 5.6%, in line with consensus estimates.

Inflation data showing U.S. consumer prices rising less than expected in March may have come as a relief to markets, but some investors believe it may take a strong corporate earnings season to push stocks higher decisively.

Hopeful investors have been betting on easing inflation and a dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, helping the S&P 500 (.SPX) stay buoyant despite recent tumult in the banking sector and worries over a possible recession in 2023. The index is up some 6.5% year-to-date.

Wednesday’s data showed consumer prices growing at a slower pace than expected last month, bolstering the argument that inflation is decelerating. Yet some investors believe markets may have already accounted for a mild inflation slowdown and say further gains in stocks could depend on whether upcoming corporate earnings - especially results from banks - can beat forecasts.

"We will have a lot of clarity over the next seven days when you have most major banks reporting," said Jake Schurmeier, a portfolio manager at Harbor Capital Advisors. "If the banks are proving that they are growing and lending and have confidence in the credit outlook, that will be a much stronger sign that the Fed may be able to achieve a soft landing."