Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax

Bloomberg
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

In new measures announced Thursday, foreigners will pay 60% tax on any residential purchase, while the rate for using an entity or a trust was raised to 65%, preventing any circumvention of the rules. Permanent residents and citizens buying their second residential property will also pay more.

Singapore’s move to double property taxes for foreigners signals that policy makers are growing more cognizant of surging money inflows from wealthy Chinese, even though the higher rates are unlikely to cool home prices.

In new measures announced Thursday, foreigners will pay 60% tax on any residential purchase, while the rate for using an entity or a trust was raised to 65%, preventing any circumvention of the rules. Permanent residents and citizens buying their second residential property will also pay more. The additional buyer’s stamp duty, or ABSD, comes on top of a multi-tiered existing tax that all homebuyers pay.

The policy comes after many ultra-wealthy Chinese moved to the city in recent years due to strict pandemic restrictions. Family office assets at Singapore’s banks are on the rise, and costs for everything from apartments to luxury cars and golf memberships are soaring, raising concerns about a widening wealth gap.

The timing of the announcement also comes ahead of a general election due by 2025. With housing a hot issue, authorities raised taxes for buyers of higher-value properties in the latest budget. In March, Singapore increased the threshold for global investors seeking permanent-resident status in an attempt to create more jobs and benefit locals.