 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

SEC sues Tron founder Justin Sun, Lindsay Lohan, other celebrities over crypto sales

Reuters
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

Sun and his companies Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry were accused of having since August 2017 schemed to distribute billions of crypto assets known as Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) and artificially inflated trading volume.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun with fraud, and accused eight celebrities including actress Lindsay Lohan and rapper Soulja Boy with illegally promoting his crypto assets.

Sun and his companies Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry were accused of having since August 2017 schemed to distribute billions of crypto assets known as Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) and artificially inflated trading volume.

He was also accused of concealing payment to celebrities to promote TRX and BTT on social media accounts, misleading the public into thinking they had "unbiased interest in TRX and BTT, and were not merely paid spokespersons."

The SEC said Sun's activity generated tens of millions of dollars of illegal profit at other investors' expense.