Samsung, LG plan multi-billion-dollar additional investment in Vietnam

Dec 07, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST

South Korean electronics giants Samsung and LG plan to pour billions of dollars of additional investment into Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Samsung cut smartphone production in Vietnam twice this year in response to weaker global demand.

Samsung Electronics, the largest single foreign investor in Vietnam, will raise its total investment in the country to $20 billion from $18 billion, the government said in a statement.

The company declined to comment on the investment. A source familiar with the matter on Tuesday said the investment would be completed by the end of this year.

Samsung has for years produced about half of its smartphones in Vietnam and accounts for nearly a fifth of the country's overall exports.

The additional investment will further firm up Vietnam as Samsung's key production site, the government said, following a meeting on Tuesday in Seoul between Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the company's chief executive Han Jong-hee.