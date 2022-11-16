 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov leaves G20 Summit in Bali early

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Lavrov took the flight home apparently hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addressed the leaders on Tuesday, repeatedly referring to them as the G19 and calling for the war to end justly.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who was representing President Vladimir Putin, left Bali on Wednesday, a day ahead of the scheduled conclusion of the G20 Summit held amid the economic challenges triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

It is not clear if Lavrov's exit  confirmed by host Indonesia  had anything to do with Zelensky's speech. The working sessions of the Group of 20 are not open to reporters, but the Zelensky address is available on Ukrainian media sites.

There were unconfirmed reports earlier that Lavrov was ill and visited a Bali hospital for a medical check-up before the two-day summit began on Tuesday. Russia denied the reports.

With hours to go before the end of the summit, there was speculation that the joint communique would clearly name Russia as the aggressor or would simply seek an end to the war.

In his address on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a return to the path of "ceasefire and diplomacy" to resolve the raging Ukraine conflict.