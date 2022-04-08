Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | In his daily nighttime video address to the nation Thursday, Zelenskyy said the Russians were preparing to shock the world in the same way by showing corpses in Mariupol and falsely claiming they were killed by the Ukrainian defenders.
Russia Ukraine NEws LIVE Updates | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night that work has begun to dig through the rubble in Borodianka, another city northwest of Kyiv that was occupied by the Russians.
He also said “it is much scarier” there, with even more victims of the Russian troops.
Meanwhile, Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said Thursday on Ukrainian television that investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation.
Fedoruk said hundreds have been killed and investigators are finding bodies in yards, parks and city squares.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia's suspension from UNHRC a meaningful step by international community: Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden Thursday lauded the UN General Assembly decision to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, describing it as a meaningful step by the international community. This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how Putin's war has made Russia an international pariah, Biden said hours after the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the UNHRC with 93-24 votes and 58 abstentions. India abstained from voting.
Biden said the United States worked closely with its allies and partners around the world to drive this vote because Russia is committing gross and systemic violations of human rights. Russian forces are committing war crimes. Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council. After today's historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council's work or spread its disinformation there as the Council's Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia's violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine, he said. Russian forces are committing war crimes.
Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council. After today's historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council's work or spread its disinformation there as the Council's Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia's violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine, he said. Observing that the images coming out of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine as Russian troops withdraw are horrifying, he said the signs of people being raped, tortured, executed -- in some cases having their bodies desecrated -- are an outrage to our common humanity. Russia's lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia is weakened militarily, has become a geopolitical pariah: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
More than a month after its unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military is now a weakened one and has become a pariah from a geopolitical standpoint, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday. Ukraine maintains its sovereignty and its ability to protect its country, defend itself. It maintains its government. Russia is weakened militarily. And Russia, from a geopolitical standpoint, is a pariah.
Countries will not volunteer to align themselves with Russia, Austin told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing. General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said the Russian Air Force has not even established air superiority, let alone air supremacy, which is one of the reasons why they're having great difficulty on the ground.
So, the air superiority mission is not being achieved. Why is that? It's because of the survival of the air defence systems, both the MANPADS that we've been providing Stingers and like from other NATO countries, plus the longer-range Sams that have been provided that they already had. So that system has denied the effective use of the airspace to the Russian military, he said. Now that's not to say Russian air does not get through. They do on occasion but for the most part they're not very effective -- the Russian air force. And that's the reason," he said.
The US has provided 60,000 anti-tank weapons and about 25,000 anti-aircraft weapon systems that have been sent by the United States and its allies. Those are the two weapon systems that have proven most effective. The one for the air, in particular, the best way to deny the Russians the airspace is through the air defence systems, and that's what they're using, Milley said. Those are the two weapon systems that have proven most effective.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine expects Russia to suspend hostilities during any papal trip
Ukraine would expect Russia to suspend hostilities during an eventual papal visit to Kyiv, the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican told Reuters on Thursday. Ambassador Andriy Yurash spoke hours after he met Pope Francis and top Vatican officials to formally present his credentials. "We discussed many things on the agenda right now, first of all the possible visit of His Holiness to Ukraine," Yurash said in an interview on the sidelines of a diplomatic event in Rome.
"I gave more arguments as to why it has to be realised as quickly as possible and exactly in these circumstances," he said. Francis told reporters during a visit to Malta at the weekend that he was considering a trip to Kyiv to make a peace appeal there. Francis said a trip was "on the table." Francis has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, and Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church.
"If Russia will understand that the pope will go to Ukraine, Russia will stop the bombing at least for sure in this central and northern part, it is for sure," Yurash said. He said he came away from his meetings at the Vatican with a sense that "there is a lot of internal spiritual desire (to make the trip)" but with no commitment. Yurash said he understood that Russia was putting pressure on the Vatican for the pope not to make a trip but did not say where his information came from.
"It is becoming more and more understandable for everybody and for the pope as well that the possible positive response to this challenge to visit Ukraine is becoming more and more vital in terms of helping Ukraine (to stop the war)," he said. During the trip to Malta, Francis implicitly criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion, saying a "potentate" was fomenting conflict for nationalist interests.
Since the invasion started Francis has only mentioned Russia specifically in prayers, such as during a special global event for peace on March 25, but he has referred to Russia by using terms such as invasion and aggression. On Wednesday he condemned "the massacre of Bucha" and kissed a Ukrainian flag sent from the town where tied bodies shot at close range littered the streets after Russian troops withdrew and bodies poked out of a mass grave at a church. The Kremlin says allegations Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians including in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border
The United States has sharply increased the number of Ukrainians admitted to the country at the Mexican border as even more refugees fleeing the Russian invasion follow the same circuitous route. A government recreation center in the Mexican border city of Tijuana grew to about 1,000 refugees Thursday, according to city officials. A canopy under which children played soccer only two days earlier was packed with people in rows of chairs and lined with bunk beds.
U.S. officials began funneling Ukrainians Wednesday to a pedestrian crossing in San Diego that is temporarily closed to the public, hoping to process 578 people a day there with 24 officers, said Enrique Lucero, the city of Tijuana's director of migrant affairs. Tijuana has suddenly become a final stop for Ukrainians seeking refuge in the United States, where they are drawn by friends and families ready to host them and are convinced that the U.S. will be a more suitable haven than Europe.
Word has spread rapidly on social media that a loose volunteer coalition, largely from Slavic churches in the western United States, is guiding hundreds of refugees daily from the Tijuana airport to temporary shelters, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. In less than two weeks, volunteers worked with U.S. and Mexican officials to build a remarkably efficient and expanding network to provide food, security, transportation, and shelter.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
The U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes. It was a rare, if not unprecedented rebuke against one of the five veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council.
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the vote “a historic moment,” telling the assembly: “We have collectively sent a strong message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored” and that Russia must be held accountable “for this unprovoked, unjust, unconscionable war." Thomas-Greenfield launched the campaign to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council in the wake of videos and photos showing streets in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, strewn with the bodies of civilians after Russian soldiers retreated. The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.
U.S. President Joe Biden said the vote demonstrated how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war "has made Russia an international pariah.” He pledged to continue working with other nations to gather evidence to hold Russia accountable, increase the pressure on its economy and isolate it on the international stage. Russia is only the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the rights council. The other, Libya, was suspended in 2011 by the assembly when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.
