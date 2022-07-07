Rishi Sunak emerges as serious contender to replace UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped down from the post on July 7. His resignation has kickstarted a leadership jostle among leading Conservative parliamentarians, with Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid emerging as serious contenders for the race. The former health secretary and former chancellor have made themselves the top contenders for the Prime Ministerial race as soon as they resigned on Tuesday night and urged the former PM to step down.

Rishi Sunak’s popularity waned considerably among the Conservatives following the surfacing of his wife’s non-dom tax status. However, according to the report, a former Tory aide said he thinks Sunak would lead the party “to avoid a bitter contest”, although some Tory MPs have suggested that ambition may get the better of the other candidates. Anyway, the former Cabinet minister enjoys the support of several ministers, backbenchers, and Conservative advisers.

Javid’s credential as a candidate, on the other hand, shines bright at the moment as he was the first to put down his papers and also gave a critical speech pushing others to join the bandwagon.

“I have concluded that the problem starts at the top, and I believe that is not going to change. And that means it is for us who have a position of responsibility to make that change,” Javid had said.

He had added: “It is a choice. I know just how difficult that choice is. But let’s be clear: not doing something is an active decision. I am deeply concerned about how the next generation will see the Conservative party on our current course. Our reputation, after 12 years in government, depends on regaining the public’s trust.”

Apart from the two departing cabinet ministers, Eurosceptic Steve Baker has also publicly announced that he would “reflect seriously on whether to run”, reported The Guardian. European Research Group ex-chairman Baker was the second person to declare publicly his ambitions to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; he had even stated that it was “accurate” for him to covet the seat.

Among others who have thrown their hats into the ring are Tom Tugendhat, a noted member of the One Nation wing of the party, and attorney general Suella Braverman, who is not willing to resign immediately.

Liz Truss, who had earlier pledged her loyalty to Boris Johnson, is another leading candidate, followed by former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt, who has yet to break his silence on the issue. Trade minister Penny Mordaunt, who is believed to have quietly led resignations against the ex-PM, is also a frontrunner.