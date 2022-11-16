 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak approves 3,000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi at G20 Summit

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Under the new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, the UK will offer 3,000 places annually to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work in UK for up to two years. The scheme will be reciprocal

PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak in a conversation during the first day of the G20 Bali Summit 2022 being hosted at Apurva Kempinski in Bali. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)

Hours after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

The British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreed to last year.

"Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. The new scheme will be reciprocal.

Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the side-lines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. This was their first meeting after the first Indian-origin British PM assumed office last month.

"The launch of the scheme is a significant moment both for our bilateral relationship with India and the UK's wider commitment to forging stronger links with the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen both our economies," Downing Street said in a statement.