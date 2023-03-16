 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit to pause ops, furlough nearly all employees: Report

Reuters
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Chief Executive Dan Hart told staff in a meeting that the furlough was intended to buy Virgin Orbit time to finalize a new investment plan to help pull the company out of its financial woes, according to the source, who attended the meeting.

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit said it was pausing all operations from March 16 and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the satellite launch company was also furloughing nearly all of its employees.

Virgin Orbit's shares dropped 18.8% to 82 cents in extended trading.

The duration of the furlough was unclear, but Hart said he would provide employees an update by the middle of next week on when they could return, the source said.