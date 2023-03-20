 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pro-Khalistani protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

"We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalised separatists attacked India's diplomatic missions," Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said

Representative image: Khalistan flag (Image: Don Emmert/AFP)

A group of pro-Khalistani protesters on Sunday attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from Indian-Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

"We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalised separatists attacked India's diplomatic missions," Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said after pro-Khalistani protesters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Soon thereafter, a group of angry protesters entered the consulate premises and started hitting the door and windows with the rods that they had in their hand.