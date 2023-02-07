Pervez Musharraf's rise to power in Pakistan followed an old path. So did his death in exile

Former Pakistani President and dictator General Pervez Musharraf’s death in Dubai is a stark reminder of the country’s delicate and frosty relationship with those who wield power at their prime, but end up paying dearly and often in exile. Musharraf, the last military dictator of Pakistan, followed a template similar to two of his predecessors, General Ayub Khan and General Zia-ul-Haq, of turning their political masters into immediate foes. Military dictatorship is all about replacing the political elite, and a key highlight of Pakistan’s regular disarray into dictatorship has been the swiftness with which the slide has occurred.

Within days of Iskander Mirza, the last Governor-General and first President of Pakistan, declaring martial law in October 1958, General Ayub Khan, the commander-in-chief of the Pakistani army, took over the reins of the country. Mirza was promptly banished to England where he remained in exile till his death in 1969. Similarly, General Zia-ul-Haq, who was appointed the army chief by Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bhutto in 1976, replaced him in a military coup in July 1977. Bhutto was hanged in 1979 in what is now known as “judicial murder” on trumped up charges.

Musharraf, from an Urdu-speaking Muhajir family, was handpicked by Nawaz Sharif in 1998 to be the army chief. Overlooking the usual stock of Punjabi-origin generals, Musharraf’s elevation to the top was seen to be Sharif’s attempt to keep the army in check by having a pliable general. But following the tradition of Ayub Khan and Zia-ul-Haq, Musharraf decimated Nawaz Sharif by taking over the reins of Pakistan. But before the coup happened, there was the Kargil war, which is now universally accepted as Musharraf’s handiwork keeping Nawaz Sharif in the dark.

Pakistani soldiers took up Indian positions in Kargil but, following a successful pushback from India and international condemnation, had to yield it back to the Indian army. This opened up a power struggle between Sharif and Musharraf, which culminated in the infamous endangerment of the lives of 200 passengers in a PIA flight from Colombo to Karachi in October 1999.

Musharraf was among the passengers returning from Colombo after representing Pakistan in a state function. Minutes after the PIA flight had left Colombo, Sharif had dismissed Musharraf as the army chief, and air traffic controllers were not giving permission to land the flight in Karachi to the dismay of the PIA pilots. The pilots were instead told to go to Oman or worse still land in India, where Musharraf was most likely to be arrested. But Sharif's civilian coup was short-lived. Musharraf's trusted generals got a whiff of the plan and rushed to the Karachi airport. The PIA flight finally landed with just a few minutes of fuel to spare.

Danish Khan is a London-based independent journalist and author of 'Escaped: True Stories of Indian fugitives in London'. He is researching Indian capitalism at University of Oxford.