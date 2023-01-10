 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Noma, one of the world’s best restaurants, is closing its doors

Bloomberg
Jan 10, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

The Copenhagen restaurant, one of the world’s most famous and a top destination for food tourism, has given notice that it will permanently close its doors to regular service.

And you already thought it was difficult to get a reservation at Noma.

The Copenhagen restaurant, one of the world’s most famous and a top destination for food tourism, has given notice that it will permanently close its doors to regular service.

The good news for fine-dining groupies: The closing won’t come until the end of 2024.

Rumors that Noma would close have been swirling for months. Rene Redzepi, chef-owner of Noma, said Monday that it wasn’t possible to make the math of fine dining work for his almost 100 employees and himself. “We have to rethink the industry,” he told the New York Times.

In 2021, the restaurant lost money, even with government support, while selling $700 lunches, although it said it expected a better result in 2022. The restaurant is currently offering a seasonal tasting menu including sika deer, game birds and reindeer with forest-scavenged mushrooms and berries for 3,500 Danish kroner ($500), with a 1,800-kroner wine pairing. A Noma representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Noma turned Copenhagen into a culinary destination, put New Nordic cooking in the world’s lexicon and made foraging the coolest pastime a chef could engage in. After opening its doors in 2003, it operated mostly under the radar until snagging the No. 1 spot on the World’s 50 Best in 2010. It has won that title five times in total, as recently as 2021.