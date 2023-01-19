 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced resignation: Here are candidates to replace her

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

Jacinda Ardern said she still believed New Zealand Labor would win the upcoming election, due this year.

New Zealand's ruling Labour Party is looking for a new leader after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation on Thursday.

A Labour Party vote for a new leader will take place on Sunday; the party leader will be prime minister until the next general election. Ardern's term as leader will conclude no later than Feb. 7 and a general election will be held on Oct. 14.

Here are four Labour party lawmakers who could become prime minister:

CHRIS HIPKINS