 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Earthquake hits western New York; tremors 'strongest in last 40 years'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was of 3.8 magnitude, centred east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m.

he 3.8 magnitude quake struck in Buffalo region of NY (Representative image)

A "strong" earthquake rattled western New York in the early hours of February 6, shortly after a series of devastating quakes were reported in West Asia region.

The tremors, felt mostly in Buffalo area of New York, were the "strongest in at least 40 years", according to Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel.

Although the intensity was strong, the earthquake did not cause significant damage, as per the preliminary reports.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was of 3.8 magnitude, centred east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m.