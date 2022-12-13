 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Musk loses world’s richest title to Bernard Arnault with Tesla unwinding

Bloomberg
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:31 PM IST

Musk’s fall from atop the rankings — the first time that’s happened since he was No. 2 in September 2021 — caps a tumultuous year for the frenetic billionaire.

Elon Musk, once worth as much as $340 billion, has been displaced as the world’s richest person by Bernard Arnault.

Musk, 51, has seen his fortune tumble by more than $100 billion since January to $163.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As of 11:50 a.m. in New York, that’s less than the $170.6 billion net worth of Arnault, 73, whose wealth largely derives from his 48% ownership of fashion giant LVMH.

Musk’s fall from atop the rankings — the first time that’s happened since he was No. 2 in September 2021 — caps a tumultuous year for the frenetic billionaire. He shocked the world in April with his offer to take Twitter private for $44 billion, in a brazen display of how the wealthiest individuals could wield their massive fortunes.

But his agreement coincided with the Federal Reserve and other central banks embarking on their most aggressive round of monetary tightening in a generation, slashing the valuations of high-flying companies like Musk’s Tesla Inc. The electric carmaker’s stock is down more than 50% this year.

Musk tried for months to get out of the Twitter deal, but failed. He offloaded more than $15 billion in Tesla shares — about $8.5 billion in April, then another $6.9 billion in August — to raise enough cash to fund the purchase.

Once he finalized the Twitter acquisition in October, the Bloomberg wealth index knocked $10 billion from his fortune, reflecting that shares of similar businesses have slumped since he made his bid.