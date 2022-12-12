 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Morgan Stanley to slash 2022 banker bonuses in Asia by up to half: Sources

Reuters
Dec 12, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

The scale of the cuts in Asia could be replicated in Morgan Stanley's U.S. and European operations, and would be in contrast with 2021 when its top bankers earned up to 20% more in bonuses globally, said the sources.

File image of the Morgan Stanley headquarters (Image: Bloomberg)

Morgan Stanley plans to slash investment bankers' annual bonuses by as much as 50% in Asia, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter, as the Wall Street firm reins in costs to tackle tough market conditions that have hit its revenue.

The scale of the cuts in Asia could be replicated in Morgan Stanley's U.S. and European operations, and would be in contrast with 2021 when its top bankers earned up to 20% more in bonuses globally, said the sources.

Bonus payout discussions are currently underway at Morgan Stanley globally, they said.

A third person with knowledge of the matter said the bonus cuts in Asia for the bank are expected to be around 30% on average for all its investment banking teams and markets.

The reduced payouts could lead to its bankers' overall compensation in Asia dropping by an average of 30%, said the first two sources.

While cuts to bankers' 2022 bonuses have been well anticipated, this is the first time the likely extent of the reductions at the U.S. bank are being detailed.