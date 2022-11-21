 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minimum progress on mitigation, climate finance at COP27: Experts

Nov 21, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Many hoped that the agreement would include a "phase-down of all fossil fuels" and not just coal, as proposed by India and backed by many developed and developing countries, including the EU nations and the US, but the final agreement did not essentially build on what was agreed upon in COP26 in Scotland.

Experts say COP27 in Egypt did the bare minimum to address the causes of global warming, particularly the issue of fossil fuels, though it delivered better-than-expected results to deal with loss and damage caused by climate change-induced disasters.

UN General Secretary António Guterres summed it up in a tweet: "A fund for loss and damage is essential, but it's not an answer if the climate crisis washes a small island state off the map, or turns an entire African country to desert. The world still needs a giant leap on climate ambition." Many hoped that the agreement would include a "phase-down of all fossil fuels" and not just coal, as proposed by India and backed by many developed and developing countries, including the EU nations and the US, but the final agreement did not essentially build on what was agreed upon in COP26 in Scotland.

A number of developed countries rued the agreement leaving out the call for peaking of emissions before 2025 and the weakening of language on the transition to green energy, but chose not to intervene on Sunday as it would have risked the loss and damage deal that poor and vulnerable nations had wanted for long.

Alden Meyer, senior associate, climate change think tank E3G (Third Generation Environmentalism), said, "While a big step forward was achieved at COP27 in addressing loss and damage, progress was minimal on raising mitigation ambition and scaling up climate finance." "We leave Sharm El-Sheikh having done way too little to shrink the huge gap in ambition between countries' 2030 emissions targets and what's needed to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius alive," he said.

In an analysis, the think tank said, "The world recognised the need for transformation of the financial system in order to finance the transition and resilience needs of developing countries. However, there was little new money on the table." "Global climate finance for 2019-20 was noted as currently only 31-32 per cent of the annual investment required, and parties requested Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) action a substantial list of reforms. The role of the private sector in financial system reform was noted, along with the importance of private sector accountability for net zero pledges and delivery," it said.

However, when compared to COP26, the summit this year has brought in stronger language on renewables and included the just transition principles while bringing up energy transition, experts said.