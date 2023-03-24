 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks

Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) warned employees: Do not make it worse.

JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. "We do not make disparaging comments regarding competitors."

On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

Citigroup has also given similar guidance to its business heads, a source familiar with the matter said. The guidance includes not speculating about other banks or market rumors.