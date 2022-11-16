 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden says unlikely rocket that hit Poland was fired from Russia

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

"It is unlikely... that it was fired from Russia," Biden told reporters in Bali, where he has been attending a G20 summit, citing the missile's trajectory.

US President Joe Biden said a rocket that struck a village in Poland near the Ukraine border was unlikely to have been fired from Russia, comments that may limit the risk of a major escalation in tensions over the incident.

Poland said Tuesday that a Russian-made rocket killed two people when it landed about 6 kilometers (4 miles) from the frontier with Ukraine. It happened on the same day that Russian forces fired another barrage of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy and other infrastructure.

Asked if the rocket had been fired from Russia, Biden told reporters in Bali, where he is attending the Group of 20 summit, that “there is preliminary information that contests that.” Given the trajectory of the rocket it was unlikely it was fired from Russia, he added, “but we’ll see.”

Russia has launched missile attacks from occupied areas of Ukraine since it invaded in February. It has also fired them from its neighboring ally Belarus, and from aircraft and ships in the Black Sea.

One official from a Group of Seven country said it was possible that Russia’s military missed an intended target from inside Ukraine, or that a Ukrainian countermeasure knocked the rocket off course. There would be little incentive for Russia to deliberately strike Poland, the person said, given the risk of a NATO response.