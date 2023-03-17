 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden calls on Congress to get 'tougher' on executives at failed banks

Mar 17, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

"Congress must act to impose tougher penalties for senior bank executives whose mismanagement contributed to their institutions failing," he said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden speaks at the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon, hosting Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, on St. Patrick's Day at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2023. (AFP)

US President Joe Biden told Congress on Friday that it should get "tougher" on executives from failed banks to make sure that "no one is above the law."

Sudden failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States have set off jitters in financial markets across the United States and Europe.

The Biden administration moved rapidly to prevent immediate contagion from the two collapses, but the White House says that more stringent regulations opposed by many Republicans in Congress are needed to ensure longer term stability.