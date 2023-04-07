 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamie Dimon says banking crisis has increased the odds of a recession

Bloomberg
Apr 07, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Only a handful of lenders have the problems that toppled Silicon Valley Bank, and when the industry starts reporting quarterly earnings next week, the numbers will probably be good, Dimon told CNN in an interview Thursday. Asked if more bank failures might come, he said he didn’t know.

Jamie Dimon

The US bank crisis that rattled global markets last month is probably nearing the end, even if more unforeseen failures occur, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.

“But if there are, I know honestly they’ll be resolved and it will probably be the last of them,” Dimon said. “I think we’re getting near the end of this particular crisis.”

Dimon, 67, has run JPMorgan since 2005, and is the only CEO from the 2008 financial crisis still in charge of a big bank. In a CNN report earlier Thursday, he said the recent turmoil in the financial industry had probably made a US recession more likely, though a downturn won’t necessarily happen.