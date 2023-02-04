 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Is terrorism returning to Pakistan?

The Conversation
Feb 04, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, faction of the Pakistan Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the Peshawar mosque suicide bombing.

On November 30, 2022, a suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta. Pakistan registered four suicide attacks in 2021, but there were 13 last year and four already this year.(Image: AP)

By Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Deakin University

Earlier this week, a suicide blast ruptured the relative calm that had returned to Pakistan in recent years. The attack at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar killed more than 100 people and stunned many Pakistanis who thought the days of such horrific suicide bombings were long behind them.

While the attack on Monday (January 30, 2023) was among the worst in the country in a decade, the blast doesn’t necessarily signal a return of terrorism so much as an escalation of a problem that never really went away.

The Pakistan Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), denied responsibility for Monday’s blast. Instead, a TTP faction, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, claimed to be behind it.