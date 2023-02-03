 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphabet disappoints on sales as ad business slips after pandemic run-up

Feb 03, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST

Executives of the search and advertising giant adopted a subdued tone on a call with investors, promising an extended period of belt-tightening, particularly on hiring, real estate costs and experimental projects that can take years to reach fruition.

Alphabet Inc on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profit and sales short of Wall Street expectations as Google's advertising clients pulled back spending from a period of pandemic-led excess.

Executives of the search and advertising giant adopted a subdued tone on a call with investors, promising an extended period of belt-tightening, particularly on hiring, real estate costs and experimental projects that can take years to reach fruition.

Shares of Alphabet were down nearly 5% in after-hours trading, after losing about 40% of their value in 2022.

"We are committed to investing responsibly with great discipline and defining areas where we can operate more cost- effectively," Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told analysts on a call to discuss the company's results. That echoed comments from Meta Platforms Inc boss Mark Zuckerberg the previous day on cost efficiencies.