Indian-origin families locked in bitter parking row in London

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

Two Indian-origin families are locked in a bitter row over a shared parking space outside their homes in London, with the seven-year dispute running up a legal bill of around GBP 100,000.

While Manish Kothari and his brother and sister-in-law, Sandip and Bindu Kothari, have accused their neighbours -- Ivan Soares and wife Sunita -- of "selfish parking", the latter couple accuse their neighbours of trespassing.

According to a report in 'The Times', the row has already been before a judge once and was back in a London court for another trial this week, despite Judge Simon Monty urging the neighbours -- both accountants -- to settle their differences without wasting any more money.

The report claims the dispute centres around three parking spaces outside the houses in the Harefield area of the London borough of Hillingdon. Two are owned by the Soareses and a third -- between the two -- is owned by the Kotharis.

Historically, the families reportedly agreed to swap spaces, which meant the Soareses used the two adjacent spaces on the left, closest to their house, with the Kotharis using the one on the right. However, the Soareses are alleged to have scrapped the arrangement in 2018, following a row over allegations of inconsiderate parking. They are now seeking compensation for trespass, alleging that the Kotharis continued to park in the disputed space for nearly two years after the swap deal ended.

In response, the Kotharis have asked for an injunction preventing the Soareses from blocking the shared driveway or deliberately making it difficult for their neighbours to park.