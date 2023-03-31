 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin engineer Amit Kshatriya to lead NASA’s Moon to Mars programme

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

As the head of the programme, Amit Kshatriya will be responsible for programme planning and implementation for human missions to the Moon and Mars.

Indian-origin software and robotics engineer Amit Kshatriya has been appointed to head NASA's newly-established ‘Moon to Mars’ programme.

The United States-based space research organisation announced that Kshatriya will serve as the first head of office for the programme with immediate effect and will help the agency ensure a long-term lunar presence needed to prepare for humanity’s next giant leap to the Red planet.

The new office is part of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate; it will be reporting to its Associate Administrator Jim Free.

A statement released by NASA said that the new office, which will also lead planning and analysis for long-lead developments to support human Mars missions, “aims to carry out the agency’s human exploration activities on the Moon and Mars for the benefit of humanity”.