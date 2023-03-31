Indian-origin engineer Amit Kshatriya to lead NASA’s Moon to Mars programme

Indian-origin software and robotics engineer Amit Kshatriya has been appointed to head NASA's newly-established ‘Moon to Mars’ programme.

The United States-based space research organisation announced that Kshatriya will serve as the first head of office for the programme with immediate effect and will help the agency ensure a long-term lunar presence needed to prepare for humanity’s next giant leap to the Red planet.

The new office is part of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate; it will be reporting to its Associate Administrator Jim Free.

A statement released by NASA said that the new office, which will also lead planning and analysis for long-lead developments to support human Mars missions, “aims to carry out the agency’s human exploration activities on the Moon and Mars for the benefit of humanity”.

Amit Kshatriya at the NASA Headquarters building in Washington. Photo Credit: NASA As the head of the programme, Kshatriya will be responsible for programme planning and implementation for human missions to the Moon and Mars. According to the NASA release, Kshatriya had "directed and provided leadership and integration for the Space Launch System, Orion, and Exploration Ground Systems programmes, as well as associated Artemis Campaign Development Division initiatives linking the agency's Moon to Mars objectives".

Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit Before this, he had served as the acting deputy associate administrator for the Common Exploration Systems Development Division. The Indian-American engineer began his career in the space programme in 2003, working as a software engineer, robotics engineer, and spacecraft operator primarily focused on the robotic assembly of the International Space Station. From 2014 to 2017, he served as a space station flight director, where he led global teams in the operations and execution of the space station during all phases of flight. In 2021, he was assigned to NASA Headquarters in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate as an assistant deputy associate administrator, where he was an integral part of the team that returned a spacecraft designed to carry humans to the Moon during the Artemis I mission. According to the US space research body, Kshatriya has been decorated with the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal for actions as the lead flight director for the 50th expedition to the space station, as well as the Silver Snoopy — an award that astronauts bestow for outstanding performance contributing to flight safety — for his actions as lead robotics officer for the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services Dragon demonstration mission to the orbiting laboratory. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said: “The golden age of exploration is happening right now, and this new office will help ensure that NASA successfully establishes a long-term lunar presence needed to prepare for humanity’s next giant leap to the Red Planet.” He added: “The Moon to Mars Programme Office will help prepare NASA to carry out our bold missions to the Moon and land the first humans on Mars.”

