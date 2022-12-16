 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India sends large shipment of eggs to Malaysia to tide over shortage

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Malaysia's ministry of agriculture and food security has allowed the import of eggs from foreign countries to supplement a lack of supplies in the country

Malaysia received a large shipment of Indian chicken eggs on December 16 morning, as the government steps up import measures to address shortages in the country.

The ministry of agriculture and food security said eggs were being imported from foreign countries to supplement a lack of supplies in Malaysia, according to the Vibes news website reported.

As a trial, the ministry allowed Indian chicken eggs to enter by air at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to ensure that all standards were met.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

Through the Hold, Test, and Release (HTR) system, the ministry controls the entry of imported eggs to ensure safety standards are met, the report added.

This includes PCR testing for salmonella bacteria, Newcastle disease, and avian influenza. The testing was done to ensure that imported eggs were safe, clean, halal, and free of disease, while protecting the country's livestock industry, the report said.