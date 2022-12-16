India sends large shipment of eggs to Malaysia to tide over shortage

Malaysia received a large shipment of Indian chicken eggs on December 16 morning, as the government steps up import measures to address shortages in the country.

The ministry of agriculture and food security said eggs were being imported from foreign countries to supplement a lack of supplies in Malaysia, according to the Vibes news website reported.

As a trial, the ministry allowed Indian chicken eggs to enter by air at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to ensure that all standards were met.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

Through the Hold, Test, and Release (HTR) system, the ministry controls the entry of imported eggs to ensure safety standards are met, the report added.

This includes PCR testing for salmonella bacteria, Newcastle disease, and avian influenza. The testing was done to ensure that imported eggs were safe, clean, halal, and free of disease, while protecting the country's livestock industry, the report said.

"All protocols and procedures set by the government have also been followed without compromise," the report quoted the ministry as saying. The test results found imported eggs to be free of all diseases, were safe, and complied with all standards set for use in the national market. "Accordingly, the ministry agreed to grant temporary permission for the entry of chicken eggs from outside sources and this permission will be reviewed when the domestic egg supply stabilises," the report said. The move to import eggs wasn’t aimed at pressuring local chicken egg producers but to ensure a sufficient supply of domestic eggs at competitive prices, the report added

Moneycontrol News

