 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate Indians from Sudan

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the operation to evacuate the Indian citizens from Sudan is underway and that about 500 nationals have reached Port Sudan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its nationals from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the operation to evacuate the Indian citizens from Sudan is underway and that about 500 nationals have reached Port Sudan.

"Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way," Jaishankar, currently on a visit to the Caribbean region, tweeted.

"Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan," he said.