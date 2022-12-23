In China, people are learning to live with COVID

Only a few weeks ago COVID-19 positive Chinese teacher Yang Zengdong and her husband would probably have ended up in a makeshift quarantine centre with patchy heating, sparse bedding and overwhelmed toilets, but today they are isolating at home.

Living in a post "zero-COVID" China, despite the anxiety about being infected and rapidly rising cases, hasn't been too bad, says Yang.

"I wasn't too worried (when we tested positive), I was quite well prepared with food and medicine," she said.

Yang, her IT manager husband Hong Ruwei, 41, oldest daughter Xichen, 11, and Hong's parents are all going about their lives, work and school while isolating in their downtown Shanghai apartment after testing positive for COVID-19. Youngest daughter Zixi, 5, has so far managed to avoid infection.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Though living with COVID-19 has been the norm for most countries around the world this year, it marks an abrupt change for China, which spent most of 2022 trying to keep the virus at bay with harsh lockdowns and near-constant mass PCR testing.

Positive cases and their close contacts were routinely taken to makeshift quarantine centres, but Yang and her family avoided that fate by contracting the virus after restrictions were lifted on Dec. 7.

"When I think of this situation my feeling is just, wow, we are so lucky because now we can isolate at home," Yang said. Now, although they are mildly ill with a virus they were told to fear for years, the family believes the worst is behind them. "This wave is something we have to face, because it is impossible to stay closed forever," Yang said. "It may have some impact on the economy and cause some problems in people's lives, but many of us see hope in front of us now."

Reuters

READ MORE