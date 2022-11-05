Imran Khan's lawyer files plea; seeks deferral of contempt of court hearing after the attack: report

Imran Khan has filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court seeking deferral of the contempt of court case proceedings against him as the former Pakistan prime minister is recovering from bullet injuries he sustained during a protest march two days back, a media report said on Saturday.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

In his plea, Khan's lawyer said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman will not be able to submit the sought response as he was wounded in an assassination bid and is recovering from the injuries, Geo News reported.

"My client is admitted to a hospital due to the unfortunate incident and therefore is unable to submit the sought response on the matter," the report quoted Khan's lawyer as stating in the plea while requesting the court not to fix the hearing for a while now.

The Supreme Court has sought an explanation from Khan on the events of May 25, 2022, related to the PTI's first long march to Islamabad in the contempt of court case filed by the federal government, another report by the News International said.

In its petition, the federal government said, "Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad", which it claimed was a violation of a court order. It urged the apex court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins, the report said.

The government in the same plea had sought a restraining order against Khan from creating a law and order situation through an intended protest march when the country was grappling with the fallout of devastating flash floods.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April this year after a no-confidence motion was passed in the National Assembly, is seeking fresh general elections in Pakistan. However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is opposed to holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.