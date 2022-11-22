 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Imran Khan 'sold' gold medal he received from India: Pakistan Defence Minister

Nov 22, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is in the crosshairs these days for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as prime minister at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan "sold" a gold medal he received from India during his cricketing years, the country's defence minister Khawaja Asif has claimed.

During a television programme on Monday, Asif said Khan had sold a gold medal which he had received from India, the Express Tribune newspaper on Tuesday quoted the senior Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader as saying.

Asif did not provide any details about the gold medal Khan allegedly sold.

Khan's actions are not illegal per se but are contrary to the high moral standards Khan always had talked about, the report said.

Usually, such gifts are either permanently deposited in the Toshakhana or can be bought by the person who received them at a lower price.