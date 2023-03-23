 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'If not now, when?': Emotional Australian PM Anthony Albanese reveals next steps on Indigenous referendum

Mar 23, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

"For many ... this moment has been a very long time in the making," Albanese said, standing alongside several Indigenous leaders.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese fought back tears on Thursday as he revealed the question the government wants to put to a vote in a proposed federal referendum to constitutionally recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

"If not now, when?," said Albanese, choking up during a televised media conference.

"For many ... this moment has been a very long time in the making," Albanese said, standing alongside several Indigenous leaders. "Yet they have shown such patience and optimism through this process, and that spirit of cooperation and thoughtful, respectful dialogue has been so important at arriving at this point in such a united fashion."

Australia is seeking to give more recognition to its Aboriginal people, who have inhabited the land for 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the 122-year-old constitution. Any constitutional alterations require a national referendum.