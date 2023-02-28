 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hong Kong ends one of world’s longest mask mandates after 945 days

Bloomberg
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Masks will no longer be needed outdoors, indoors or on public transport, Hong Kong leader John Lee told reporters on Tuesday.

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Hong Kong  which reported the most Covid infections since March  has been slowly rolling back the Covid rules that have kept it isolated from the world throughout the pandemic, battered its standing as a global financial hub and hurt economic growth. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Hong Kong will stop requiring masks to be worn in public places from Wednesday, drawing to a close the prolonged Covid era that damaged its economy and standing in the world.

“From tomorrow we are completely returning to normalcy,” Lee said. “This year and the next year, we will focus on the economy and development.”

The move comes as the government seeks to attract tourists and overseas workers to revitalize the finance hub. Next month will see Hong Kong host the biggest series of international events since often-violent protests in 2019 shut down much of the city, including a music festival, Art Basel and the Rugby Sevens tournament. Hong Kong had dropped most other pandemic restrictions by earlier this year.