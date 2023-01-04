 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed minutes may factor in higher inflation pushing up rates

Bloomberg
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

The US Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve is set to shed more light on why it’s worried that strong inflation may linger as the US economy moves into the new year.

At the conclusion of the Dec. 13-14 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, policymakers published new projections showing they expected inflation would end 2023 higher than they previously thought. That led to surprisingly widespread support in the projections for the notion that interest rates would need to rise above 5% in 2023.

The Fed will publish minutes of the meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Washington.

Officials saw inflation ending 2023 around 3.1%, according to their median projection, compared with 2.8% in the previous quarterly forecast released in September. The latest Fed outlook is at odds with that of Wall Street, which has generally become more sanguine in recent months as price pressures have started to moderate.

In his post-meeting press conference, Chair Jerome Powell linked the central bank’s inflation pessimism to ongoing strength in the labor market, pointing to services prices in particular.