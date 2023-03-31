 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Europe wants to make it easier to wind down medium-sized banks

Mar 31, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

The option would be limited to banks that will leave the market, the people added.

European officials have been working on the issue for years, yet their efforts are more in focus after a rapid rise in interest rates sparked the collapse of several smaller banks in the US.

The European Union wants to make it easier to wind down medium-sized banks that fail by tapping national deposit guarantee systems for funding, according to people familiar with the matter.

In a proposal due around mid-April, the European Commission would faciliate using these funds to bridge gaps at banks that don’t have sufficient reserves and avoid tapping uninsured depositors, said the people, who asked not to be named because the plan isn’t yet public. The option would be limited to banks that will leave the market, the people added.

Europe came up with new rules for failing banks to avoid a repeat of the taxpayer-funded bailouts that followed the 2008 financial crisis.

Yet the strict bail-in framework — where non-insured depositors with more than €100,000 ($108,740) in holdings may be forced to bear some of the losses — has not worked well in practice. Bigger lenders can easily issue stock or bonds but the system doesn’t sufficiently address the risk posed by small or medium-sized banks.