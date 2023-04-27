 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk meets with Chuck Schumer on Capitol Hill as senate looks into AI

Bloomberg
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

Just as he did on a previous visit, Musk, the chief executive officer of SpaceX, Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc., slipped in quietly. On Jan. 27, he stopped at the offices of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and spoke to other top congressional Republicans. He also met with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Elon Musk returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday and met with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Just as he did on a previous visit, Musk, the chief executive officer of SpaceX, Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc., slipped in quietly. On Jan. 27, he stopped at the offices of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and spoke to other top congressional Republicans. He also met with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Musk also met Wednesday with South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a visit to Washington, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The meeting with Schumer, which continued into the evening, coincided with the New York Democrat’s consideration of legislation to regulate artificial intelligence.