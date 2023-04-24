 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk is willing to bet Tesla’s profits on a driverless dream

Bloomberg
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

Elon Musk said on a conference call last week that Tesla has the wherewithal to sell cars at “zero profit” and then earn immense sums later off driverless software.

A driver rides hands-free in a Tesla Motors Inc. Model S vehicle equipped with Autopilot hardware and software in New York, U.S. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. The latest overhaul of the car's operating system, known as Tesla 8.0, biggest change is how Autopilot shifts towards a heavier reliance on its radar than its camera to guide the car through traffic.

Elon Musk is years behind on his ambition to render Tesla Inc.’s cars fully autonomous. He’s now saying in no uncertain terms that he’s willing to bet the company’s profit margins on making it happen.

The trouble with that for investors? His predictions since at least 2019 that autonomous Teslas are just around the corner haven’t panned out.