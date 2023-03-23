 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar’s post-Fed swoon gives emerging economies breathing room

Bloomberg
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

The greenback weakened across the board Thursday, resuming a downtrend that started in earnest six months ago, and allowing the South Korean won, for example, to soar more than 2% to a one-month high. Such moves should make imports cheaper, helping to moderate price pressures.

A slump in the dollar after the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate hike will be a breath of fresh air for emerging-market policymakers as it puts a floor under their currencies and eases their efforts to control inflation.

Heading into the Fed decision, central banks across emerging Asia were already poised to slow their tightening cycles. Pulling off that task without undermining local currencies looks considerably easier with investors selling the dollar and betting a US banking crisis will see Fed rates peak out.