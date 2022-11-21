 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Disney boots CEO, brings back Bob Iger to lead company

AFP
Nov 21, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

The change, a surprise turn of events for the world's largest media company, was effective immediately, Disney said in a statement.

Bob Iger (Image: Reuters)

Disney ousted chief executive Bob Chapek on Sunday and announced that it had brought back former CEO Bob Iger to once again take the reins.

The change, a dramatic turn of events for the world's largest media company, was effective immediately, Disney said in a statement.

"We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career," Susan Arnold, chair of Disney's board, said.

The board of directors decided that as the conglomerate "embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead."

Chapek spent two years as CEO, a period that saw Wall Street concerned about rising expenses at the company. Disney's stock has fallen 41 percent this year.

Iger, who served as Disney's CEO for 15 years, increasing the company's market capitalization five-fold during that period, has pledged to return as CEO for at least two years, the statement said.