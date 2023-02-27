 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Decisive breakthrough': UK PM Rishi Sunak declares new Brexit pact

Feb 27, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

After weeks of intensive negotiations, Sunak was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a final set of in-person talks in Windsor, south east England, after which the duo addressed the media to confirm a new 'Windsor Framework'.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on February 27 unveiled a 'decisive breakthrough' in achieving a new deal with the European Union (EU) to resolve the post-Brexit trade dispute related to Northern Ireland.

After weeks of intensive negotiations, Sunak was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a final set of in-person talks in Windsor, south east England, after which the duo addressed the media to confirm a new 'Windsor Framework'.

It replaces the previous Northern Ireland Protocol, agreed by Sunak's former boss Boris Johnson to prevent a hard border between UK territory Northern Ireland and EU member-state Ireland but eventually proving unworkable and causing much tension between the UK and EU.

"I'm pleased to report that we have now made a decisive breakthrough. Together we have changed the original protocol and are today announcing the new Windsor framework," Sunak told reporters.