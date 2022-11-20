 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

COP27 poised for deal after breakthrough on climate payments

Bloomberg
Nov 20, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

In return Europe, pushed for tougher language on reducing emissions. After hours of wrangling with countries including China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, changes were agreed to that part of the deal, putting a final text within reach.

The COP27 climate talks in Egypt, which had appeared close to collapse on Saturday morning, were poised for a last-minute deal after progress on a landmark agreement to pay poorer countries for harm caused by global warming.

The proposal would establish a new fund next year for the cost of climate disasters.

In return Europe, pushed for tougher language on reducing emissions. After hours of wrangling with countries including China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, changes were agreed to that part of the deal, putting a final text within reach.

Work was still going on late into Saturday night, however. As officials in a closed-door meeting debated the final draft to take to the closing public session for sign off, the US made a late intervention that the deal should include a call to phase out all unabated fossil fuels, according to people familiar with the matter. If it survives, it would go significantly beyond the language agreed last in Glasgow, which called only for the phase down of coal.

The day had started with a threat from EU climate chief Frans Timmermans to walk out of the negotiations in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, risking the prospect of the first annual COP meeting without a deal for more than a decade. He has been a prime mover at the summit, trying to unlock progress through a grand bargain exchanging the promise of loss and damage cash for a harder line on emissions.

“The EU is united in our ambition to move forward and build on what we agreed in Glasgow,” Timmermans said, flanked by a group of European energy ministers. “Our message to partners is clear: We cannot accept that 1.5C dies here and today.”