Chip Away: Japan bans export of sophisticated chip-making equipment to China

Pranay Sharma
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

If Japan cuts China’s access it would deal a heavy blow to the Chinese chip sector when it is trying to diversify its supply chain in the face of growing US sanctions.

On Friday, the Japanese government announced that 23 items, including advanced semiconductor-making equipment, will be added to the list of items that are subject to export control.

In a move likely to intensify the tension in China’s relations with Japan and the United States, Tokyo has decided to ban the export of advanced chip-making equipment to Beijing.

Though no country was named, the move is aimed at Beijing and in future Japanese companies will find it difficult to export to China.

The latest development casts a shadow on Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s weekend visit to China. This was to be the first visit to China by a top Japanese politician in three years. Beijing had said earlier that it would welcome the Japanese Foreign Minister.