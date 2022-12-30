 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Chinese officials discuss COVID-19 situation with WHO experts after Tedros criticism

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

The Chinese officials and World Health Organisation experts exchanged views on the current COVID-19 situation, treatment, and vaccinations, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement.

Representative image

China's health officials on Friday discussed with the WHO experts on the current massive surge of the COVID virus in the country after the organisation's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked Beijing to share more information and defended the decision of countries like India to screen travellers from the pandemic affected country.

The Chinese officials and World Health Organisation experts exchanged views on the current COVID-19 situation, treatment, and vaccinations, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement after the online meeting.

They agreed to continue technical exchanges to help end the epidemic worldwide as soon as possible, it said.

Millions of Chinese were infected in the current surge of Omicron variants in China, causing alarm over the world.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

Earlier on Thursday, Tedros tweeted: "As I said at our most recent press conference — in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the #COVID19 situation on the ground in #China, @WHO needs more detailed information."

The WHO chief also defended various countries, including India, to take protective measures against people arriving from China to prevent the virus from spreading.